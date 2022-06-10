Parliament disruptions delay Ramaphosa's budget reply by more than three hours

What happened in the morning session before the adjournment should be investigated and proper disciplinary steps taken.

“We can’t be taken for granted here as MPs when we agreed as the chief whips' forum and National Assembly programme committee on the procedures that parliament is going to undertake,” she added.

Other MPs described the scenes as embarrassing, unconstitutional, unfair and insulting.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu insisted that Ramaphosa should not be permitted to speak and should step aside in the same way he suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to allow for an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

“Yes, he has not yet been convicted, but there are serious allegations against him. He must therefore not be permitted to speak here in this parliament,” said Shivambu.

“In the same way the public protector is suspended, he must step aside.”

Mapisa-Nqakula said they had taken serious note of what Chirwa raised and would investigate. They were not aware of the alleged abuses.

“We will conduct an investigation post this debate. Fortunately there are videos everywhere, even outside, there are cameras,” she said.

TimesLIVE