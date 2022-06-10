'I loved my job, Comair was like a family': employee

Comair, which went into business rescue when the Covid-19 pandemic hit air travel, had a consortium which previously agreed to invest R500m in return for most of the company, while a further R1.4bn, comprising of R400m in new borrowings and R800m in deferred debt, was to be secured from banks.​ This could not be raised.

Doravaloo said in the past two years, life wasn’t easy, especially at the beginning of lockdown early in 2020, as they were not paid for eight months and relied on the Covid-19 temporary employer-employee relief scheme (Ters). The payment didn’t even cover half his salary.

“I really felt it those months, it was really tough, but when we got back in December 2020 we went back with a salary cut which was still OK. It was liveable and we could manage, but after that there were lots of factors that kept getting worse and worse and deeper and deeper into trouble and now here we are,” he said.

When Doravaloo joined Comair, his initial plan was to stay in the company for at least five years, acquire the experience and move on, but working in the aviation sector and for a company like Comair changed his plans.

“It gets into your blood and you can’t leave, so I would probably have been there till I retired, because that’s how much I loved my job and working for the company.”

Doravaloo is grateful that he is single and does not have any children.