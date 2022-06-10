Eastern Cape man arrested for 'dealing in commercial explosives'

A man has appeared in court in the Eastern Cape on charges related to dealing in commercial explosives allegedly used in ATM bombings and cash-in-transit heists.

Makalo Bartholomy Hadebe, 47, from Motsekula location, appeared in the Matatiele magistrate’s court on Thursday.

“This emanates from his arrest by the East London-based Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, K9 unit, crime intelligence and public order policing on June 8,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

“The arrest emanates from an intelligence-driven operation where two successful test purchases of explosives were done. The seized explosives are believed to be used in automated teller machine (ATM) bombings and cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies.”

Hadebe’s case was postponed to June 14 for a bail application.

Hawks Eastern Cape head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya lauded the team for their efforts to eradicate CIT and ATM robberies.

