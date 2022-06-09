'Oksalayo, the battle is the Lord’s,' Busi hits back at suspension

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane turned to a famous urban Xhosa proverb and biblical verse when the news of her suspension was made public late on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he had suspended Mkhwebane with immediate effect.

In a statement, the president's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said this was in accordance with Section 194(3) (a) of the Constitution which provides that the President may suspend the public protector or any member of a Chapter 9 institution.

“Advocate Mkhwebane will remain suspended until the section 194 process in the National Assembly has been completed.”

Taking to social media soon after the announcement was made, Mkhwebane tweeted: “Oksalayo this battle is the Lord’s. Exodus 14:14 The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace and remain at rest.”