Man assaulted at home affairs, insulted at police station

All I wanted was service, says 40-year-old priest

A 40-year-old priest was left injured after he was assaulted and his life threatened allegedly by staffers at the home affairs national office in Pretoria.



Mtheza Gengele said he and his wife flew from East London in the Eastern Cape to inquire about an application he had made following his sister’s passing, when he was met with hostility from the security staff on Friday...