Elderly woman survives after vehicle 'rolled seven times' down Sani Pass

An elderly woman was seriously injured after her vehicle “rolled seven times” down Sani Pass, while trying to negotiate an icy corner.

The incident on the KwaZulu-Natal mountain pass, which connects SA to Lesotho, took place last Tuesday and she was transported to Mokhotlong Hospital in the neighbouring country.

Underberg Emergency Medical Service (UEMS) was approached by the injured woman's family to airlift her to a specialist facility in Pietermaritzburg.

“The elderly woman got into difficulty on the icy corners of the pass. She requested her husband and friend travelling with her at the time to get out of the vehicle before she attempted to conquer the corner.

“Unfortunately the vehicle skidded and slipped off the side of the mountain. The vehicle rolled seven times before coming to rest in a stream between the switchbacks,” said UEMS.

“The elderly patient was transported privately to Mokhotlong Hospital in Lesotho with serious injuries.

“The family of the patient contacted UEMS for assistance in evacuating the patient back to SA. A Netcare 911 helicopter was activated and met UEMS paramedics en route to safely airlift the patient to a specialised medical facility in Pietermaritzburg.”