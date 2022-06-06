Two suspects arrested for ‘trying bribe’ to see child rape case withdrawn

Two suspects who allegedly tried to bribe a community activist to persuade the parents of a 10-year-old child who was raped to drop the charges will appear in the Phalaborwa magistrate's court on Monday.

The two suspects, aged 30 and 40, were arrested on Friday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects, both foreign nationals, reportedly tried to bribe a local community activist in Namakgale, outside Phalaborwa, to influence the parents of a 10-year-old child who was allegedly raped by their Bangladeshi friend to drop the charges.

“The 10-year-old child went to the suspect’s shop in Namakgale on May 8 at about 11am to buy an airtime voucher. Instead of serving her, the suspect locked the door and raped the child inside. He then let her go,” he said.