No end in sight for classroom crisis in SA, says Motshekga
Basic education says it has no money for additional classes
South Africa’s crisis of overcrowded classrooms is not going away any time soon, with the national department of basic education saying it does not have the R5bn to build 16,000 additional classrooms.
The startling figures came through in minister Angie Motshekga’s response to a parliamentary question regarding widespread overcrowding in classrooms...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.