South Africa

No end in sight for classroom crisis in SA, says Motshekga

Basic education says it has no money for additional classes

By Zoe Mahopo - 06 June 2022 - 08:03

South Africa’s crisis of overcrowded classrooms is not going away any time soon, with the national department of basic education saying it does not have the R5bn to build 16,000 additional classrooms.

The startling figures came through in minister Angie Motshekga’s response to a parliamentary question regarding widespread overcrowding in classrooms...

