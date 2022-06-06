×

South Africa

Mafilika makes good living selling stuff at ANC events

Young mom says she creates items from scratch

06 June 2022 - 07:41
Mpho Koka Journalist

For party members, elective conferences are for electing their preferred leaders into positions. However, for people like Nosipho Mafilika, these events are the source of their bread.

Sitting on a chair at her stall, wearing an ANC jacket with a thick blanket branded in party colours covering her legs, Mafilika engages potential customers as they walk by...

