KZN premier Sihle Zikalala lays assault charges against broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has opened an assault and crimen injuria case against former Ukhozi FM broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu.

In a statement, Zikala's office said the case had been opened at the Durban Central police station after the two were involved in a confrontation on Saturday.

“Charges against Mchunu include assault and crimen injuria after an incident which took place during the Ingoma Kazwelonke competition held at Moses Mabhida Stadium,” said spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.

“There has been a series of recent episodes during which Mr Ngizwe Mchunu hurled verbal abuse and invectives at the premier without justification or provocation. In continuation of this widely publicised mode of attack on the premier, yesterday Mr Mchunu escalated this when he came over to the exclusive area where the premier was seated, and started hurling insults at the premier. As a result, people nearby had to intervene,” Mabaso said.

So bad was the situation that Zikalala had to leave the event.