Mathabatha won't go for third term as Limpopo

Newly re-elected ANC Limpopo provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha says he will not go for the premier position for the third time.

Speaking at a media briefing soon after his re-election, Mathabatha said even though he won the ANC provincial race, he does not want to go for another term as premier.

“Even if I go for third term [in the ANC], I won’t go for third term in government. There are laws about this, you can’t be premier for three times.

“All other areas of deployment are there. There are no two centers of power. We’ll not have two centers of power,” Mathabatha said.

Out of 1172 votes cast,Mathabatha received 781 votes while his opponent Dickson Masemola received 389.

There was one spoilt ballot and one absentia.

Other provincial leaders elected on Saturday include Reuben Madadzhe who beat former provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane.