Just over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths reported
Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday showed 2,028 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA in the previous 24 hours.
This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,965,422.
The NICD said this increase represents a 9.8% positivity rate.
The national health department reported another 35 deaths, 10 of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 deaths are 101,285 to date.
The NICD said the new cases are from Gauteng (30%), the Western Cape (25%), KwaZulu-Natal (13%), Eastern Cape (11%), the Free State, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape (5% each), North West (4%) and Limpopo (2%).
There were 65 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 2,824 the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19.
TimesLIVE
