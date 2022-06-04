×

South Africa

Just over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths reported

By TimesLIVE - 04 June 2022 - 08:31
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Friday said 2,028 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday showed 2,028 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA in the previous 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,965,422.

The NICD said this increase represents a 9.8% positivity rate.

The national health department reported another 35 deaths, 10 of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 deaths are 101,285 to date.

The NICD said the new cases are from Gauteng (30%), the Western Cape (25%), KwaZulu-Natal (13%), Eastern Cape (11%), the Free State, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape (5% each),  North West (4%) and Limpopo (2%).

There were 65 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 2,824 the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

