WATCH | Malema testifies in assault case
EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday for allegedly assaulting Lt-Col Johannes Venter in April 2018.
After the Randburg magistrate dismissed the discharge application brought by Malema and Ndlozi, Malema took the stand in his defence.
Watch the video for the highlights from Friday.
The case was postponed to July 1.
AfriForum has released footage of EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi allegedly assaulting a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral. This after the EFF leaders appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on November 20 2019 for assault. Subscribe to MultimediaLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.