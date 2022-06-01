Possible inquiry into political interference in TRC cases, says Batohi

The government is likely to launch an investigation into claims of political interference in the prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission-related cases.

Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), told parliament on Wednesday that justice minister Ronald Lamola was likely to establish an inquiry into whether politicians hampered the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) attempts to prosecute apartheid-era crimes and other reasons for delays in dealing with these matters since 1994.

Batohi appeared before parliament’s justice portfolio committee to brief MPs about progress in dealing with these cases. She said they were not receiving dedicated attention for “various reasons” before her time but assured MPs that since she took office in February 2019, there has been no political interference.

Batohi referred MPs to an affidavit by former NDPP Vusi Pikoli who indicated there was interference at that time.

“I would urge members (MPs) to please refer to his affidavit in that regard,” she said.