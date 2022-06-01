I've never heard of a situation of two dockets opened for the same crime — state witness in Meyiwa killing
Lawyers representing the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial have questioned why there were two dockets investigating the same crime of the killing of the Orlando Pirates star.
On Wednesday, Adv Malesela Teffo continued with his questioning of state witness Sgt Thabo Mosia about the existence of two dockets.
Teffo stated that there were two separate teams of investigators probing what could have happened on October 26 2014 when Meyiwa was killed. In the first docket opened in 2014, the theory was that robbers came into the Meyiwa’s girlfriend’s home in Vosloorus to rob and the Bafana Bafana star was shot in the process.
The other docket, opened in January 2019, held a different “theory” which said the people in the house which included Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo are the ones who have to answer for his death.
Teffo asked Mosia if in his experience as a police officer for more than 14 years, he heard of a situation of two dockets opened for the same crime.
“That is a very strange situation. I’ve never come across such,” Mosia replied.
Mosia is a forensic expert who was the first to arrive on the crime scene where Meyiwa was killed.
Teffo, who represents four of the accused, has used the existence of the second docket to dismiss the version in the public that Meyiwa was killed when two people robbed those who were in the house.
The controversial advocate also told the court that he has a statement made by Major-Gen Johan Ndlovu, who died last month.
Prosecutor Adv George Baloyi objected on the use of the statement for cross-examination.
Teffo also questioned why the alleged robbers only shot Meyiwa and left seven other people who were in the house unharmed.
Mosia told the court that when he arrived on the scene, he was informed that a scuffle had taken place in the house, Meyiwa was then shot during that encounter.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have been charged with his murder. The five face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
Teffo continued on his version that Meyiwa was killed by people who were in that house.
“I put it to you that a witness will come and testify that Senzo Robert Meyiwa was shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake. The same eyewitness will testify that the firearm used by Kelly Khumalo came with Longwe Twala and that firearm is a revolver,” Teffo said.
He added that a meeting was held involving high-ranking police officers and then MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane in which a plan was hatched to give a different version of events.
Teffo concluded his cross-examination by saying his eye witness will come and testify that the move to take Meyiwa to hospital was done in order to prevent Orlando Pirates players from coming to the house where he had been killed.
According to Teffo, Meyiwa was supposed to attend a birthday party of his teammate Rooi Mahamutsa.
