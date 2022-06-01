I've never heard of a situation of two dockets opened for the same crime — state witness in Meyiwa killing

Lawyers representing the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial have questioned why there were two dockets investigating the same crime of the killing of the Orlando Pirates star.

On Wednesday, Adv Malesela Teffo continued with his questioning of state witness Sgt Thabo Mosia about the existence of two dockets.

Teffo stated that there were two separate teams of investigators probing what could have happened on October 26 2014 when Meyiwa was killed. In the first docket opened in 2014, the theory was that robbers came into the Meyiwa’s girlfriend’s home in Vosloorus to rob and the Bafana Bafana star was shot in the process.

The other docket, opened in January 2019, held a different “theory” which said the people in the house which included Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo are the ones who have to answer for his death.

Teffo asked Mosia if in his experience as a police officer for more than 14 years, he heard of a situation of two dockets opened for the same crime.

“That is a very strange situation. I’ve never come across such,” Mosia replied.