×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Granny to appear in court for ‘stabbing’ grandson, 9, ‘several times’

The two got into a quarrel that allegedly turned physical

01 June 2022 - 13:53
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
A 51-year-old woman will appear in court for allegedly stabbing her grandson. Stock photo.
A 51-year-old woman will appear in court for allegedly stabbing her grandson. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

A Free State grandmother will appear in court on Thursday for allegedly stabbing her nine-year-old grandson during an argument.

The alleged incident happened in Manyatseng, near Ladybrand, on Monday at about 9pm. 

According to Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, the woman, 51, and young boy got into a quarrel that led to a physical fight.

“It is alleged she took the knife from her grandson when he tried to stab her.

“She allegedly stabbed him several times on the body. He was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance,” Mophiring told TimesLIVE.

The motive behind the fight is unknown and a case of attempted murder is being investigated.

Mophiring confirmed the boy was residing with his grandmother at the time of the incident and is in hospital.

The woman will appear in the Ladybrand magistrate’s court on Thursday to face a charge of attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

Forensic cop testifies how he struggled to locate Meyiwa's murder site

The first forensic officer to arrive at the crime scene where Senzo Meyiwa was killed first went to the  local police station and then drove to the ...
News
1 day ago

Bandits shoot tens of vigilantes in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state

Bandits killed tens of local vigilantes in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state on Monday evening after stealing cattle, two security sources and a ...
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused