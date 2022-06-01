Floyd Shivambu cleared of assaulting photographer

The Cape Town magistrate's court on Wednesday cleared EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu of a charge of common assault after his successful application for the court not to prosecute him at the close of the state’s case.

Magistrate Lindiwe Gura rejected the complainant’s and witnesses’ evidence as contradictory.

She added that one of the witnesses had even tailored his evidence to suit the state’s case.

Shivambu was charged with common assault after an incident at the parliamentary precinct on March 20 2018.