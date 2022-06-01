Extension of fuel levy cut good news for motorists

Petrol reached another record high at midnight

Government's extension of the temporary reduction in the fuel levy for another two months is good news for motorists and consumers as things could have been worse.



Petrol reached yet another record high of R24.17 for 95 unleaded and R23.94 for 93 unleaded at midnight after the announcement by the department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE)...