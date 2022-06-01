Arthur Fraser lays criminal charges against Ramaphosa, says he stole $4m

Former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser said on Wednesday he has laid criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The charges emanate from the theft of millions of US dollars, (in excess of 4-million) concealed within the premises of the president's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker,” Fraser said in a statement.

He said the details of the charges and the supporting evidence, including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names are contained in his statement filed with the Rosebank police station. Fraser said the charges he has filed include defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on his property and bribery.

“The president concealed the crime from the SA Police Service and/or SA Revenue Service (Sars) and thereafter paid the culprits for their silence.

“The evidence I provide shows that the burglary took place on 9 February 2020.”

Fraser said the conduct of the president constitutes a breach of, among others, the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

“I trust that the police and the prosecuting authorities will investigate this matter without fear or favour.

“I also trust that the president will take the nation into his confidence and accept or deny that the events I describe in my affidavit occurred on his property,” Fraser said in a statement.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE has contacted Ramaphosa's office for comment.

