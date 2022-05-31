Petrol and diesel prices to hit record highs at midnight

The department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE) has announced the petrol price will increase at midnight by between R2.33 and R2.43/l , while diesel and illuminating paraffin will rise by R1.10/l and R1.56/l, respectively.

It raises the inland price of petrol to a record R24.17 for 95 unleaded and R23.94 for 93 unleaded. The wholesale price of diesel also reaches new record highs, with high-sulphur 0.05% diesel inland priced at R23.09 and low-sulphur 0.005% at R23.23.

However, the price hikes would have been worse had government not extended the R1.50 fuel levy holiday that was due to have expired today. Earlier today, the ministers of finance and mineral resources and energy announced the relief would be extended for another two months.

According to a joint media statement published on the National Treasury website, this will take the form of a continuation of the relief of R1.50 per litre for the first month, from June 1 to July 6, and then a downward adjustment to the relief for the second month to 75c per litre from July 7 to August 2. The temporary relief will be withdrawn from August 3.