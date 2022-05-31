No pupils will be sent home, Lesufi promises

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says while overcrowding remains an issue in some schools, no pupils will be sent home.

A total of 38 schools are on rotational learning, mainly due to overcrowding.

Addressing media on Monday, Lesufi said his department would eliminate rotational learning and increase learning time for Grade 12s in line with the 2022 academic calendar.

“We are aware of the campaign and protests and many people complaining about overcrowding in our schools. We have taken a conscious decision that every learner supposed to be at school must be in a classroom, regardless of the size of classrooms.

“We will never turn a learner back on the basis that our classrooms are full. We will tackle the issues of overcrowding while learners are within the classroom learning rather than staying at home doing nothing,” said Lesufi.

Last week, parents at Finetown Secondary School in Johannesburg shut down the school, citing overcrowding in container classrooms which were falling apart, News24 reported.