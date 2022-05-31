×

South Africa

No load-shedding expected on Tuesday, but that could change quickly

By TIMESLIVE - 31 May 2022 - 13:59
Eskom says load-shedding might be required at short notice. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123ucas

Eskom warned on Tuesday that load-shedding could be implemented at short notice if there were significant breakdowns of its generation capacity.

“While no load-shedding is currently anticipated, Eskom cautions the public that due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, the power system remains constrained for this evening,” the power utility said in an update at 1pm.

“Should there be further significant breakdowns, load-shedding might be required at short notice, most likely during the evening peak from 5pm to 10pm.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system and adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary."

At lunch time the power utility had 1,976MW on planned maintenance and 15,398MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

TimesLIVE

