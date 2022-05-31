'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot

The newest Ithuba multimillionaire lottery jackpot winner said she believes her spirit of “gratitude and giving” is what attracted her good fortune.

The lucky winner of the R126m PowerBall jackpot from May 20 2022 came forward to claim her winnings this week. The humble Florida, Johannesburg, resident is yet to process the reality of winning.

“I am yet to digest the news, I need time to re-evaluate the situation and apply my mind,” she said.

She is not being named to protect her safety.

She said she was still in complete disbelief. “When I found out that I had won, I was in complete disbelief, and I felt elated. Reality is only sinking in now that I am here at the Ithuba offices,” she said.

As an active sports person, she mentioned that it was a fellow running partner who had mentioned to her that someone had won the R126m and that was what prompted her to check the ticket.

“After playing, I kept my ticket in my purse, where I had three other tickets ”, said the winner.

On plans for the future, she has opted to keep a very low profile and take a cautious approach.