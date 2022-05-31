'Meyiwa was removed from scene to be dumped at mortuary'

Adv Malesela Teffo has told the Pretoria high court that Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa died on the scene and that the people who removed his body from the house were just going to dump him in the hospital's mortuary.

Teffo, who represents accused one to four, said the fact that Sgt Thabo Mosia, who was the first forensic officer on the scene, did not find Meyiwa’s body, was an indicator that things had gone wrong.

“That scene was not complete without the body of Senzo Meyiwa. I put it to you that the fact that the body of Senzo Meyiwa was removed from the scene was contamination of the scene because it was taken by the people who do not have medical training,” Teffo said.

Mosia explained to the court that in his knowledge Meyiwa was taken to the hospital by people who were trying to save his life.

Teffo rejected his version of events.