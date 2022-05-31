'Meyiwa was removed from scene to be dumped at mortuary'
Adv Malesela Teffo has told the Pretoria high court that Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa died on the scene and that the people who removed his body from the house were just going to dump him in the hospital's mortuary.
Teffo, who represents accused one to four, said the fact that Sgt Thabo Mosia, who was the first forensic officer on the scene, did not find Meyiwa’s body, was an indicator that things had gone wrong.
“That scene was not complete without the body of Senzo Meyiwa. I put it to you that the fact that the body of Senzo Meyiwa was removed from the scene was contamination of the scene because it was taken by the people who do not have medical training,” Teffo said.
Mosia explained to the court that in his knowledge Meyiwa was taken to the hospital by people who were trying to save his life.
Teffo rejected his version of events.
“We will call the witness who will testify that Senzo Meyiwa died on the scene. When you say they took him to the hospital to save his life, actually, they were going to dump him at the hospital mortuary,” Teffo said.
He added that Meyiwa was driven by his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in his BMW SUV.
Mosia declined to respond. “My role in this case is around forensic investigation. Now I am being asked questions that are not related to what I went there to do,” he said.
Mosia is the first state witness in the trial of five men accused of killing Meyiwa.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have been charged with Meyiwa's murder.
The five face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
He has told the court that he arrived at the house 20 minutes after midnight. Mosia told the court he took over the crime scene and immediately started identifying items which were to be taken as part of evidence.
However, for the first time, Mosia conceded that the crime scene “could have” been contaminated.
On October 26 2014, Meyiwa was killed at Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, in an alleged robbery that shocked the nation.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.