Lawyer accuses Kelly Khumalo of Meyiwa's murder
Teffo says singer, family and guests sought to hide details about Senzo's shooting
The lawyer representing four of the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has accused singer Kelly Khumalo and all those who were in the house on night of the killing of being responsible for the Bafana Bafana star’s murder.
Adv Malesela Teffo spent an hour after lunch on Tuesday explaining to the Pretoria high court that the version of events that has been given to the public that there was a robbery is not true.
Teffo told the court that there are two criminal cases which were opened at Vosloorus police stations, on the East Rand, which used different theories to unpack what happened on the night Meyiwa was killed.
One case was opened in October 2014, the year Meyiwa was killed, and the other was opened in January 2019.
Teffo said in the case opened in 2014, allegations are that two people entered Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus with intention to rob and as they left, Meyiwa was shot.
But in the second case investigated by Lt-Col Joyce Buthelezi and W/O Meshack Makhubo, police held the view that the claim that two people entered that house was “nonsensical”.
“The killer and the murder weapon [were] in the house. That is the theory as I said. [Case number] 375 (which was opened in 2019) says the suspects should be the people who were in the house with the deceased that day.
"It cannot be some people who were never in that address on the 26 October 2014."
Meyiwa was killed at Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus.
“According to investigating officers of [case number] 375, seven people should be charged with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, and defeating the ends of justice. Longwe Twala, [as] accused one, Kelly Khumalo, accused two, Gladness Khumalo, accused three, Zandi Khumalo, as accused four, Tumelo Madlala, accused five, and Mthokozisi Twala, accused six and Maggy Phiri as accused seven,” Teffo said.
Teffo said those who were in the house allegedly hatched a plan before police could arrive that they should inform them that a robbery had taken place.
He put this version of events to the state’s first witness Sgt Thabo Mosia, who declined to comment.
Mosia only confirmed that he saw Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at the house when he arrived as the first forensic investigator on the scene.
Sifiso Meyiwa, Senzo’s brother, has held the view that the five men being trialed in court had nothing to do with his brother’s death.
During the entire cross-examination of Mosia, Teffo maintained that witnesses will come before the court to back-up his version of events.
Teffo insisted that the crime scene which Mosia found 20 minutes after midnight was already contaminated.
For the first time since the beginning of trial, Mosia conceded that the crime scene “could have” been tempered with after being pressed with questions.
Teffo told the court that Meyiwa actually died on the scene and therefore the scene which Mosia found was “incomplete”.
“We will call the witness who will testify that Senzo Meyiwa died on the scene. When you say they took him to the hospital to save his life, actually, they were going to dump him at the hospital mortuary,” Teffo said.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have been charged with Meyiwa's murder.
The five face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
The trial continues.
