Lawyer accuses Kelly Khumalo of Meyiwa's murder

The lawyer representing four of the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has accused singer Kelly Khumalo and all those who were in the house on night of the killing of being responsible for the Bafana Bafana star’s murder.

Adv Malesela Teffo spent an hour after lunch on Tuesday explaining to the Pretoria high court that the version of events that has been given to the public that there was a robbery is not true.

Teffo told the court that there are two criminal cases which were opened at Vosloorus police stations, on the East Rand, which used different theories to unpack what happened on the night Meyiwa was killed.

One case was opened in October 2014, the year Meyiwa was killed, and the other was opened in January 2019.

Teffo said in the case opened in 2014, allegations are that two people entered Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus with intention to rob and as they left, Meyiwa was shot.