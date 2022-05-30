Trust offers programmes to help matrics and other school pupils

NECT uses internet to make remote learning and support available

The devastating effects the Covid-19 breakout had on schools across SA inspired NGO National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) to launch the Remote and Digital Learning (RDL) programme.



RDL focuses on matriculants and all other grades – with two separate support programmes, Woza Matric and the Tswelopele campaign, seeking to promote learning continuity, curriculum catch-up, care and support, revision and exam preparation via multiple digital and non-digital platforms for pupils, teachers and parents...