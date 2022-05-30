Sign language adoption 'recognises us as human'
Bodies laud cabinet approval of amendment bill
Miriam Matsolo was overcome with emotions when she shared how cabinet’s approval to have sign language recognised as the 12th official language in SA will have a positive impact on her life.
Cabinet approved the publication of the Constitutional Eighteenth Amendment Bill for public comment to declare sign language an official language. ..
