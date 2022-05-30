More drama as Meyiwa accused's lawyer seeks ban of film company in court

The resumption of the highly anticipated Senzo Meyiwa trial began with drama as the lawyer for the first four accused, Adv Malesela Teffo, requested for the production company that aired the Netflix documentary series on the soccer star to be barred from filming the trial proceedings.

Addressing judge Tshifhiwa Maumela at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday, Teffo said Ten Ten Films — a South African production company that worked with Netflix to air the documentary — is not a mainstream media house.

“They are not a film production house. This is not a media house. They are not here for giving the public information or knowledge. They are here for profit. They are for money,” said Teffo.

On April 7, Netflix aired a five-part documentary series titled Senzo꞉ Murder of a Soccer Star. The series unpacks theories around what happened the night former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014.