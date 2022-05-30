×

South Africa

More drama as Meyiwa accused's lawyer seeks ban of film company in court

Ten Ten just to make money, says Teffo

30 May 2022 - 14:30
Mpho Koka Journalist
The five men accused of the 2014 murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The resumption of the highly anticipated Senzo Meyiwa trial began with drama as the lawyer for the first four accused, Adv Malesela Teffo, requested for the production company that aired the Netflix documentary series on the soccer star to be barred from filming the trial proceedings.

Addressing judge Tshifhiwa Maumela at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday, Teffo said Ten Ten Films — a South African production company that worked with Netflix to air the documentary — is not a mainstream media house.

“They are not a film production house. This is not a media house. They are not here for giving the public information or knowledge. They are here for profit. They are for money,” said Teffo.

On April 7, Netflix aired a five-part documentary series titled Senzo꞉ Murder of a Soccer Star. The series unpacks theories around what happened the night former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014.

Teffo said the airing of the documentary four days before the official start of the trial has “exposed his witnesses to harassment”.

“I was asked to watch the documentary by the witnesses for accused one to four. I did not want to watch it. I was convinced to watch it. My witnesses have complained to me that they have been exposed to serious threats, intimidation and harassment by the documentary. This production house should take their cameras and get out of here,’’ said Teffo.

Lawyer representing Ten Ten Films, Adv Ben Winks, was present in court and told the judge that he was not aware of the concerns raised by Teffo before the start of Monday’s proceedings.

Winks said Ten Ten Films had every right to film the trial proceedings because they are also part of the media.

“Documentary makers are members of the media. My client has not in any way interfered with the proceedings of this trial. There is no risk that has been posed by the documentary makers. We are being targeted and singled-out unfairly,’’ said Winks.

Prosecutor George Baloyi agreed with Teffo’s submission that Ten Ten Films be prohibited from broadcasting the proceedings.

Adv Zandile Mshololo, lawyer for accused number five,  declined to make any submissions on Teffo’s request.

Maumela adjourned the proceedings until 1꞉45pm so that he can consider Teffo’s application and make a ruling on it.

The trial resumes after its last sitting on April 28 where Teffo was dramatically arrested after failing to appear in court on assault and trespassing charges. 

Meyiwa was killed at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, on October 26 2014.

The accused — Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli — face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges. 

