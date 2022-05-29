×

South Africa

Eskom suspends load-shedding — for now

29 May 2022 - 14:43
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Eskom suspended load-shedding on Sunday due to "marginal improvement" in power-generating capacity.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Power utility Eskom announced the suspension of load-shedding on Sunday due to “marginal improvement” in power-generating capacity.

Eskom has been implementing load-shedding for three weeks now due to energy-generation constraints caused by power-generating unit breakdowns in several power stations and some units being on scheduled maintenance.

In a statement on Sunday, Eskom indicated it still has 13,805MW of power-generating capacity out due to breakdowns and a further 4,331MW unavailable due to planned maintenance.

It said the energy-generating system is however still constrained and being carefully monitored.

The public has been asked to continue using electricity sparingly.

