Eskom suspends load-shedding — for now
Power utility Eskom announced the suspension of load-shedding on Sunday due to “marginal improvement” in power-generating capacity.
Eskom has been implementing load-shedding for three weeks now due to energy-generation constraints caused by power-generating unit breakdowns in several power stations and some units being on scheduled maintenance.
In a statement on Sunday, Eskom indicated it still has 13,805MW of power-generating capacity out due to breakdowns and a further 4,331MW unavailable due to planned maintenance.
It said the energy-generating system is however still constrained and being carefully monitored.
The public has been asked to continue using electricity sparingly.
