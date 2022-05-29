Bara operations cancelled due to shortage of clean linen — DA's Bloom

A shortage of clean linen at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto has allegedly led to cancellations of scheduled operations in the past three weeks.

This is according to DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom who said the shortage appears to be caused by broken machinery at the hospital’s in-house laundry in yet another instance of poor maintenance causing a disruption in health services.

“Meanwhile, doctors are frustrated that surgery has to be cancelled even though there are long waiting lists. In the case of hip and knee surgery, many patients have waited years for these operations only to be bitterly disappointed when they are cancelled,” Bloom said.

Bloom said theatre patients also freeze in the cold weather because there are no blankets.