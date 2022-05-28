Cape Town pumps in R36m to repair vandalised water infrastructure

“This infrastructure includes our pump stations that are an important part of conveying sewage from homes to wastewater treatment plants and manhole covers that should only be opened by staff when they inspect the network or have to unblock the pipeline.

“The ongoing theft and vandalism of our critical water and sanitation infrastructure is a pain for our residents and is costing the city millions of rand. The Wallacedene pump station that was set alight is the most recent example.

“Such inconsiderate actions by a few culprits have a knock-on effect on many households which are negatively impacted when sewage runs in the street and stormwater and waterways are polluted.”

Badroodien said people who steal equipment are “essentially stealing from our residents”.

“It costs a lot to replace and repair, and the money could have been used for other services. These actions inconvenience the community and create safety hazards like open manholes and health risks when sewage runs in the street.”