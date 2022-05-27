Sisters convicted in illegal abortion case await sentencing
A registered clinical nurse and her sister, convicted on multiple charges of concealment of birth after performing illegal abortions in Gqeberha, will be sentenced in June.
Lulama Cabela, 36, and Babalwa Cabela, 50, were arrested in February 2016 after a police investigation into illegal abortions in the city...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.