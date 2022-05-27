×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Another blow for Jacob Zuma — Billy Downer is going nowhere

27 May 2022 - 09:22
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma's reconsideration application to remove Billy Downer SC as the lead prosecutor in his corruption trial was dismissed on May 20.
Former president Jacob Zuma's reconsideration application to remove Billy Downer SC as the lead prosecutor in his corruption trial was dismissed on May 20.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former president Jacob Zuma will have to face prosecutor Billy Downer SC when he stands trial in the Pietermaritzburg high court in August.

Zuma’s reconsideration application to remove Downer as the lead prosecutor in his corruption trial was dismissed on May 20.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the NPA welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss Zuma’s application.

“We will now focus on ensuring the trial resumes on August 15,” he said.

Zuma turned to the SCA after the Pietermaritzburg high court dismissed a special plea raised in which he contended Downer “has no title to prosecute” and “should be removed as the prosecutor in this case”. 

He believed if his application to remove Downer was successful, he should be acquitted.

The court heard Zuma believed his right to a fair trial would be jeopardised as Downer was not impartial.

Downer was a witness against Zuma when the DA called for a review after theNPA did not want to pursue charges against the former president.

This was an example that Downer was driven by a political motive and was not impartial, said Zuma’s counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu. 

The NPA had responded that Zuma’s arguments in his special plea were the “same old, same old” complaints used in previous unsuccessful court bids.

The state told the court Zuma’s plea was his latest move to put an end to the prosecution.

In the past, Zuma’s defence team was accused of adopting a “Stalingrad approach” by launching court applications to delay the start of the corruption trial while the state has always said it was ready to proceed.

In 2007, Zuma’s then-advocate, Kemp J Kemp, told the Durban high court: “We have adopted a Stalingrad strategy in response to this prosecution. We will fight [the state] in every street, in every house, and in every room.” 

Since then, under instruction from Zuma’s long-time attorney Michael Hulley, his defence team has tried every possible legal avenue to prevent him being prosecuted. 

Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from French arms dealer Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial arms deal. 

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Schabir Shaik, who was Zuma’s former financial adviser.

TimesLIVE

'Admin challenges' in SCA general office led to Zuma appeal delays

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said on Thursday the delays in two matters concerning former president Jacob Zuma before the court were as a result ...
News
15 hours ago

‘When will it end? Let him rest,’ pleads Zuma’s family after corruption trial postponed

In the wake of yet another court postponement, the family or former president Jacob Zuma has pleaded with the courts to “let the old man rest”.
News
1 week ago

Supreme Court of Appeal yet to decide on Jacob Zuma’s 'reconsideration' application in bid to oust prosecutor

Former president Jacob Zuma’s “reconsideration” application in his continued bid to oust lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer from prosecuting him, ...
News
1 week ago

Jacob Zuma 'would do anything' to help Gupta family's state capture project — Zondo report

Former president Jacob Zuma played a key role in helping the Gupta family capture Eskom, the latest instalment of the state capture report has found.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused