×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

26kg of rhino horn destined for Singapore found in hand luggage

By TimesLIVE - 27 May 2022 - 05:52
These rhino horns were seized at the OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday afternoon. A man was arrested.
These rhino horns were seized at the OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday afternoon. A man was arrested.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng police arrested a 42-year-old man and seized a number of rhino horns weighing 26kg at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

“About 12:36 on Thursday afternoon, a security official at the airport alerted police to suspicious-looking items in hand luggage that had been carried by a man destined for Singapore,” police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said.

She said upon further investigation and interrogation of the suspect, police found the rhino horns.  

Two cellphones found in the possession of the suspect were confiscated.

The man will appear before the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Monday to face a  charge of contravening the Biodiversity Act,  which prohibits illegal trade in rhino horn.

TimesLIVE

Two brothers get lengthy jail terms for poaching rhino in Limpopo

Nicolaas van Deventer, 56, and his brother Gideon van Deventer, 53,  sentenced to prison terms of 15 and 10 years respectively after pleading guilty ...
News
3 weeks ago

SA woman bound for Dubai nabbed with a dozen rhino horns at OR Tambo

A South African woman leaving the country for Dubai was nabbed this week with 12 rhino horns in her luggage at OR Tambo International Airport in ...
News
3 weeks ago

Rhino horn disguised as chocolates grounded at OR Tambo airport

The Hawks swooped on a rhino horn consignment destined for China at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused