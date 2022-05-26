Jamie Bartlett will be laid to rest in a private funeral

Legendary TV, Film and Theatre Thespian Jamie Bartlett will be buried on Wednesday next week.

Bartlett died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest while taking an afternoon nap on his couch at his house in Sophiatown. According to family spokesperson and friend Zola Hashatsi, Bartett‘s body was yesterday moved to Cape Town, where he will be buried in a private ceremony with family and friends.

Hashatsi said the memorial service of the 55year-old will take place at Zone 6 The Venue in Diepkloof, Soweto on a date that will be announced soon.

A family statement released by Hashatsi said: “Jamie was larger than life on and off set. The family was used to hearing him snore when he was asleep but this time around his silence was too loud. The family tried to wake him, resuscitate him, they ended up calling medical help, which also tried with no avail to bring him back to life as he had quietly left the set that is earth. He rolled the credits and called it a wrap.”

“His memorial service will be held at Zone 6 The Venue because it was his wish. Jamie loved and lived for the people and people loved and lived to see his art.”

Although he contributed so much to theatre, soapie viewers will best remember him for his villainous character of David Genaro in Rhythm City. He has acted in shows such as Black Tax, Isidingo, Jozi H and Family Secrets. In theatre he appeared in shows such as Death of a Colonialist, The Fire Raisers, East, Cock and Bull Story.