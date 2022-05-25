Stellenbosch men's residences not willing to change, varsity director claims

Huis Marais among 'untouchable' residences at varsity

Stellenbosch University is steeped in a culture of racism where initiations and bullying are rife and some attempts to transform residences are met with systemic resistance, according to senior university director Dr Choice Makhetha.



The institution that has been rocked by allegations of racism after the urinating incident that has angered the nation...