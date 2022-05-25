New beginning as waste removal truck roars into villages
Authorities recognise efforts in Mulenzhe to fight littering
Catherine Munyai has been part of Adopt a River, an environmental group founded by residents of Mulenzhe in Limpopo, to pick collect and remove waste from their villages.
Illegal dumping in the rural areas has now reached unbearable levels, something which prompted Munyai to spring into action...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.