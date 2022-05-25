Irvin Jim 3 Zwelinzima Vavi 1: Suspended national office bearers to contest leadership positions

Four suspended Saftu national office bearers have been given the green light to contest elections at the national congress of the federation convened in Bokburg, Ekurhuleni.

This after a five-hour stalemate at the heated congress where Numsa threatened to leave the gathering if the four were not allowed to stand.

Numsa’s threat was amplified by its close ally Sapu, which threatened to cause anarchy.

The four, who include Saftu president Mac Chavalala, were suspended in March for attempting to suspend general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

On Tuesday, Numsa moved a motion for their suspension to be lifted, but there was no consensus and the motion was put to the vote.

The motion was defeated, with Vavi’s faction led by the Food and Allied Workers' Union (Fawu) emerging victorious.