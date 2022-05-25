Chaos erupts at Saftu congress as Irvin Jim threatens court action against Vavi faction

National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim has threatened the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) that should four suspended national office bearers not be allowed to stand for election, Numsa will boycott the conference in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, and potentially break away from Saftu.

Numsa — Saftu's biggest affiliate — is going ahead with its bid to unseat the federation's general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

This is despite the trade union having suffered a bloodied nose on Tuesday night after the defeat of its motion to have the outgoing suspended Saftu national office bearers reinstated. The motion was defeated, with 367 votes in favour of the suspensions remaining in effect against 325 for them to be lifted.

Tuesday night's outcome revealed Vavi to have the upper hand in the numbers game, despite Numsa and close ally, the South African Policing Union (Sapu), making up 54% of the voting delegates.

The results also revealed Numsa to not be firmly united behind its boss Jim, who is pushing for the dethroning of Vavi after their falling out.