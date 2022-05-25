×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Chaos erupts at Saftu congress as Irvin Jim threatens court action against Vavi faction

Numsa adamant suspended national office bearers must be allowed to contest for renewed term

25 May 2022 - 14:12
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. File photo.
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim has threatened the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) that should four suspended national office bearers not be allowed to stand for election, Numsa will boycott the conference in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, and potentially break away from Saftu.

Numsa — Saftu's biggest affiliate — is going ahead with its bid to unseat the federation's general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

This is despite the trade union having suffered a bloodied nose on Tuesday night after the defeat of its motion to have the outgoing suspended Saftu national office bearers reinstated. The motion was defeated, with 367 votes in favour of the suspensions remaining in effect against 325 for them to be lifted.

Tuesday night's outcome revealed Vavi to have the upper hand in the numbers game, despite Numsa and close ally, the South African Policing Union (Sapu), making up 54% of the voting delegates.

The results also revealed Numsa to not be firmly united behind its boss Jim, who is pushing for the dethroning of Vavi after their falling out.

Irvin Jim suffers major blow as suspended Saftu NOBs lose vote

Numsa members have suffered their first defeat at the heated Saftu national congress at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.
News
18 hours ago

Numsa nominated Saftu KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Moses Mantsoe to go head-to-head with Vavi for the powerful position.

Jim’s union has fielded candidates for the other five positions against Vavi’s slate, with Mac Chavalala taking on Ruth Ntlokotse for the position of president.  

Voting will take place on Wednesday afternoon with results due on the final day of the conference on Thursday.

In a heated debate, Vavi’s faction insisted the suspended national office bearers do not qualify to stand for renewed terms.

But Jim told the congress that should their candidates be barred from contesting, Numsa will be left with no choice but to go to court to challenge the conference outcome. When he dropped the microphone, chaos ensued with the factions threatening violence against each other.

Vavi’s attempt to calm the situation failed as Numsa delegates marched to the front of the room singing “ungayiyijahi impi, iyabulala [do not call for war for you will get killed]”.

Numsa first deputy president Basil Cele, replacing Vavi at the podium, called for Numsa members to return to their seats.

Vavi warned that continued disruptions have the potential to collapse the congress before its conclusion on Thursday. 

TimesLIVE

Vavi faces challenge as Saftu meets to elect new leaders

Trade union federation Saftu is meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, to elect new leadership and adopt new policies.
News
2 days ago

Irvin Jim draws first blood against Vavi in battle for soul of Saftu at congress

Numsa boss Irvin Jim and his union drew first blood in his tussle with Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi for the soul of the trade union ...
News
2 days ago

Vote on suspended office bearers will settle Vavi vs Jim tussle in tense Saftu congress

The SA Federation of Trade Unions congress convening at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg will on Tuesday morning vote on whether four suspended ...
News
1 day ago

Numsa threatens Zwelinzima Vavi with legal action over suspensions

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA has written to Saftu secretary general Zwelinzima Vavi demanding that he immediately call a special central ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused
Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...