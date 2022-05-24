×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | German official appears overcome at Union Buildings

By Amanda Khoza - 24 May 2022 - 11:14
Germany is SA’s second largest trading partner and the third largest single source of overseas arrivals in tourism. It's also a major investment source and development partner.
Germany is SA’s second largest trading partner and the third largest single source of overseas arrivals in tourism. It's also a major investment source and development partner.
Image: Amanda Khoza/TimesLIVE

A German official required assistance for an apparent health concern during proceedings at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on an official visit to SA.

Identified as an adviser to the chancellor, the official was led away by aides as calls for a doctor were heard. 

The reason for his apparent ill health are unclear at this stage.

Ramaphosa and Scholz are due to exchange views on a number of issues of bilateral and international concern, including ways to enhance co-operation in areas such as energy and climate change, trade and investment and responses to Covid-19 and vaccine demand.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student