‘This terror has no place in society’ — WC government condemns Manenberg and Khayelitsha shootings

The Western Cape government has condemned gang-related shootings in Manenberg and Khayelitsha at the weekend, and is calling on police to urgently arrest perpetrators of violence and crime.

Safety MEC Reagen Allen was responding to the fatal shooting of three family members in Khayelitsha on Sunday and attempts to shoot and kill five people in Manenberg on Monday.

“I want the perpetrators found and arrested speedily. This terror has no place in our society and must be brought to an end. Khayelitsha has been plagued by severe shooting incidents and this cannot be allowed to continue unabated,” said Allen.