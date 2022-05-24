Ledla PPE case returns with challenge on Special Tribunal powers

Is the Special Tribunal a court and does it have the competence to review and set aside contracts, and order forfeiture of assets?

These are the questions the Constitutional Court will deal with when it hears an application for leave to appeal against a judgment and order of the Special Tribunal last year.

The tribunal set aside the personal protective procurement contract which was awarded by the Gauteng health department to Ledla Structural Development, a company linked to Thandisizwe Diko, the late husband of former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

It also issued a forfeiture order in respect of monies held in terms of a preservation order against Ledla, other individuals and entities.

In August 2020, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) filed an urgent application for the cancellation of the contract and a preservation order against the various bank accounts into which R38.7m had been deposited.

The R38.7m, which was subject to a preservation order, was declared forfeit to the state by the tribunal.