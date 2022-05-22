Slight reprieve as load-shedding shifts to stage 2 — but not for long

Eskom announced load-shedding would be reduced to stage 2 from 8am to 4pm on Sunday.

But it will revert to stage 3 from 4pm to 10pm.

The country has been subjected to fluctuating load-shedding stages in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reported it has emerged that stricken power utility Eskom will need almost R600m more to rectify design defects at its R135bn Medupi power station.

The R594m bill is in addition to the R2.5bn needed to fix unit 4 of the country's second-largest power plant, which was damaged in an explosion caused by staff negligence last year and will not be repaired before 2024.