'There has been complete transparency' — Gordhan on SAA, Takatso deal

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan believes there has been transparency on the SAA deal with the Takatso Consortium despite criticism from some quarters.

The Takatso Consortium is in the process of acquiring a majority 51% stake in the ailing SAA. The deal has, however, come under scrutiny.

There has been concern about whether the government is being open and honest on the acquisition of 51% of SAA by the consortium for R3bn, which would be put towards operational costs of the airline in the next two years. The valuation of SAA assets at R3bn and a notional purchase price of R51, which the consortium will only pay once the airline starts being profitable, were other issues raised by concerned parties.