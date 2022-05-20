Tempers flare as pupils and security face off outside Durban school

KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi told TimesLIVE the situation started with an altercation between two schoolgirls which teachers were unable to contain.

“Two girls were involved in [an] altercation and when they were trying to restrain it, [it] became difficult to calm down the situation. The fight went on and on. Security guards who were passing by attempted to assist and were soon met with force by unruly learners from the school and learners from other schools. Police had to be called in,” he said.

Mahlambi said the situation was worsened by parents who came to the school.

“Parents came to attack other learners who were fighting with their children. That became chaotic and out of hand.

“Department officials were helpless, because under normal circumstances, when learners are displaying unruly behaviour, we always have comfort in calling in their parents, but when parents come and display the same behaviour you find yourself in a hopeless situation.”