×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘Most capable farmers in SA are black people’: EFF’s Floyd Shivambu on calls for equal distribution of land

20 May 2022 - 11:11
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says the current administration is a 'directionless government'. File photo.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says the current administration is a 'directionless government'. File photo.
Image: MASI LOSI

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says black people should be given equal access to land as they are among the “most excellent farmers” in the country.

Shivambu was speaking at the annual Black Business Council summit in Midrand on Thursday.

He said the lack of land ownership by black people demonstrates the government is not committed to the empowerment of Africans.

Shivambu was responding to a question about what the EFF is doing to prepare black people for land ownership.

“The majority of capable farmers in SA are black people. The majority of supervisors are white people because they own the land. The most excellent farmers and miners in the entire value chain are black people, but they don’t have the land, they are not plugged into the entire food and economic value chain because of systematic exclusion,” he said.

He said among the challenges faced by black farmers is a lack of financial support from institutions like the Land Bank, which lends to white farmers at the exclusion of black farmers.

Shivambu said farming is a source of employment for black people and helps relieve the pressure of job creation from the private sector, which had shed millions of jobs since the pandemic hit in 2020. 

“We have to admit at the centre of our problems is a confused, directionless and captured former liberation movement that does not know what should happen moving forward.”

How did the pandemic affect black farmers?

Strong economic growth and exports in 2020 and 2021 masked the struggles black farmers experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic, one study found.
News
7 hours ago

Unique partnership empowers pioneer farming community

As the road winds into the main town of Underberg, KwaZulu-Natal, the journey on the tarred road suddenly switches to a gravel, taking leading to the ...
News
1 month ago

The ANC had a chance to fix land issues but squandered freedom, says Ngcukaitobi

The ANC-led government had an opportunity after 1994 to address land reform but a number of factors, including corruption and failure to speed up ...
News
3 weeks ago

Makhoba Farms and Nestlé milking it together

Quality milk. Lots of water. Rich soil and huge chunks of land.This is what attracted diary corporate giant Nestlé to partner up with the Makhoba ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case