Cabinet approved R22m flag without considering the cost, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says while the controversial R22m “monumental” flag project was approved by the cabinet, the government overlooked the cost associated with it.

“Our people have responded to the issue of the cost that it isn’t the wisest thing, at the moment, to go and put up a flag that is going to cost so much money,” said Ramaphosa.

He was speaking during an engagement with the business community in Carolina before the presidential imbizo in Mpumalanga.