Sport researcher Ndlovu 'flabbergasted' by flag project

He said only 10% of these schools have a sport programme of any kind, which means out of all the kids that are playing sport in the country, "you only have access to ten percent as part of the sporting pool".

"We need to ask ourselves why cricket and rugby in this country continues to produce players, but there are no programmes for football. Football was taken over by Safa, but they could not produce a report because there aren't any school programmes in place. We don't even have to create something new, just go back some 20-odd years back and implement what Steve Tshwete recommended."

Ndlovu said the bleak state of sports in the country made Mthethwa's announcement even more shocking.

"My immediate reaction was shock. I was flabbergasted. It's even more shocking when you compare the budget for that one project, versus for instance, the total budget for Athletic SA (ASA). Their budget is R30m, and here they are, wanting to build, basically, a ring light that's a 100m tall for R22m."

"I listened to the minister's conversation while explaining the flag's purpose. He said it will remind people of unity, and will also help the steel industry. What the steel industry needs help about? I don't know. They don't need help from the ministry of sports and culture. Others have spoken about Eiffel Tower or the Senegalese African Renaissance Monument. Those were built for specific reasons which speak to the cultural resonance of those monuments. I don't understand what a pole would say to this country. As if we don't have flags at the Union Buildings already," Ndlovu said.