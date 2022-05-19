×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Covid-19 positivity rate at 22.6%

By TimesLIVE - 19 May 2022 - 08:28
There has been an increase of 145 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The total number of people currently hospitalised is 3,209. File photo.
There has been an increase of 145 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The total number of people currently hospitalised is 3,209. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 8,179 new Covid-19 cases, representing a 22.6% positivity rate.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,908,020.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (38%), followed by the Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%, the Eastern Cape 8% and Free State 7%. Northern Cape accounted for 4%, Mpumalanga and North West each 3%, and Limpopo 1%.

The health department recorded another 55 deaths and of these, 18 occurred in the past 24—48 hours. This brings total fatalities to date to 100,867.

There has been an increase of 145 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The total number of people currently hospitalised is 3,209.

TimesLIVE

Special Tribunal sets aside Eastern Cape Covid-19 tender extension

The Special Tribunal on Wednesday declared unlawful and set aside the 2020 extension of a tender awarded to a company to conduct a Covid-19 campaign ...
News
11 hours ago

Did the Covid-19 pandemic cause people to drink more?

Did you drink more during the pandemic?
News
2 hours ago

Entrepreneur offers treatment for orthopaedic disorders

Rendani Mutheiwana, 29, is making headway in medical entrepreneurship after launching her orthotics and prosthetics business at the height of ...
SebenzaLIVE
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case