A 25-year-old driver nabbed clocking 234km/h on the N1

A 25-year-old driver was arrested late on Wednesday for clocking 234km/h on the N1 South outside Mookgophong.

Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has condemned the gross negligent and reckless driving.

The man was detained at the Naboomspruit police station.

Lerule-Ramakhanya said most of the fatal accidents reported in the province are caused by speed, reckless and negligent driving. She commended law enforcement officers for the arrest, saying it must serve as a warning to other motorists who continue to disobey the rules of the road.